Golan Heights: US to recognise Israeli sovereignty over Syrian territory
- 21 March 2019
President Donald Trump says it is time the US fully recognises Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967.
In a tweet, Mr Trump declared that the plateau was of "critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability".
Israel applied its administration and law to the Golan in 1981, but other governments did not recognise the act.
Syria has consistently sought to regain sovereignty over the region.