At least 40 people are feared to have drowned after a river ferry sank near the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Most of the people on board the vessel were women and children and could not swim, the head of Mosul's Civil Defence agency reportedly said.

Rescue teams are working to save those who went down with the ferry on the Tigris river near a tourist area.

Images on social media show the upturned vessel and people floating in the water.

