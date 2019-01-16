In pictures: Cairo turns orange as sandstorm sweeps Egypt
- 16 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An orange cloud has swept through Cairo, forcing people to take cover in buildings as strong winds brought thick dust to the Egyptian capital.
Several ports were reportedly closed and officials at Cairo airport said the sandstorm had caused flight delays.
Egypt's health ministry advised people with respiratory problems to avoid leaving their homes until the storm on Wednesday had passed.
Some took to social media to post images of the effects of the storm.
Downtown #Cairo from the #sandstorm two hours ago... pic.twitter.com/prosL4y0W1— Joey Shea (@joey_shea) January 16, 2019
End of Twitter post by @joey_shea
Cairo , no filter btw. pic.twitter.com/5a72QxXpzs— Wells (@Mohamed_Wells) January 16, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Mohamed_Wells
Sandstorm in Cairo today. Seriously no filter. 🌬🌬🌬 pic.twitter.com/aYuyW6DZEK— Na3em (@ibnubashir4) January 16, 2019
End of Twitter post by @ibnubashir4
In images: Cairo engulfed in a dust storm on Wednesday. Outside the capital, the storm has spread to Egypt's Mediterranean coast, the Delta and the north of Upper Egypt, which have experienced heavy showers and strong winds. pic.twitter.com/ZDTkUCNvc3— Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) January 16, 2019
End of Twitter post by @MadaMasr