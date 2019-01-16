Image copyright Reuters Image caption A man covers his face as the sandstorm hits near the River Nile in Cairo

An orange cloud has swept through Cairo, forcing people to take cover in buildings as strong winds brought thick dust to the Egyptian capital.

Several ports were reportedly closed and officials at Cairo airport said the sandstorm had caused flight delays.

Egypt's health ministry advised people with respiratory problems to avoid leaving their homes until the storm on Wednesday had passed.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption While some used surgical masks to filter the dust, others chose to hide under their coats

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Motorists complained of reduced visibility on the main roads in and out of the city

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A police speedboat travels on the River Nile during the sandstorm

Image copyright EPA Image caption Witnesses said "the colour of the air is changing", describing it as "some kind of fog"

Some took to social media to post images of the effects of the storm.

Skip Twitter post by @MadaMasr In images: Cairo engulfed in a dust storm on Wednesday. Outside the capital, the storm has spread to Egypt's Mediterranean coast, the Delta and the north of Upper Egypt, which have experienced heavy showers and strong winds. pic.twitter.com/ZDTkUCNvc3 — Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) January 16, 2019 Report

You might also like: