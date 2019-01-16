Middle East

In pictures: Cairo turns orange as sandstorm sweeps Egypt

  • 16 January 2019
A man covers his face during a sandstorm near the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt, 16 January 201 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A man covers his face as the sandstorm hits near the River Nile in Cairo

An orange cloud has swept through Cairo, forcing people to take cover in buildings as strong winds brought thick dust to the Egyptian capital.

Several ports were reportedly closed and officials at Cairo airport said the sandstorm had caused flight delays.

Egypt's health ministry advised people with respiratory problems to avoid leaving their homes until the storm on Wednesday had passed.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While some used surgical masks to filter the dust, others chose to hide under their coats
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Motorists complained of reduced visibility on the main roads in and out of the city
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A police speedboat travels on the River Nile during the sandstorm
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Witnesses said "the colour of the air is changing", describing it as "some kind of fog"

Some took to social media to post images of the effects of the storm.

You might also like:

Related Topics

More on this story