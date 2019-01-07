Image copyright EPA Image caption Pope Tawadros II (L) led a midnight mass attended by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R)

President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has inaugurated Egypt's largest cathedral in the new administrative capital east of Cairo, a day after a deadly bomb blast near a Coptic church.

The newly built Cathedral of Nativity had its first Mass under heavy security on Sunday, the eve of Coptic Christmas.

On Saturday, a policeman died trying to defuse an explosive device hidden on a roof in Nasr City outside Cairo.

Copts make up about 10% of Egypt's Muslim-majority population.

Many say the state discriminates against them and does not offer them enough protection.

Image copyright EPA

Mr Sisi, who declares himself a defender of Christians against extremists, told worshippers the simultaneous opening of the cathedral and the major Al-Fattah Al-Aleem mosque carried a message of unity.

"We are one and we will remain one," Mr Sisi said as he opened the cathedral, referring to Egyptian Christians and Muslims.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Excited to see our friends in Egypt opening the biggest Cathedral in the Middle East. President El-Sisi is moving his country to a more inclusive future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019 Report

Image copyright AFP Image caption The newly built church can hold 8,000 people

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Pope Francis extended greetings to Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the head of the Coptic church, who later led a midnight mass.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Pope Tawadros II told worshippers they were witness to a great opening of the cathedral

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Adorned with Coptic icons, the new Coptic cathedral is some 45km (28 miles) east of Cairo

The newly built Al-Fattah Al-Aleem Mosque will be able to accommodate almost twice that of the cathedral, both of which are located in the major development that is the new administrative capital.

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright EPA

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.