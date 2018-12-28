Image caption Images show the bus was badly damaged

A roadside blast has killed two Vietnamese tourists and injured 12 other people on a bus near the Giza pyramids in Egypt, the Egyptian ministry of interior says.

A bomb hidden beside a wall went off as the bus carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists was passing, it adds.

Two Egyptians, including the bus driver, are among the injured, according to the ministry.

Tourism has long been a mainstay of the country's economy.

Militants have targeted foreign visitors in the past, with two German tourists stabbed to death at a hotel in the popular Red Sea resort of Hurghada last year.

What do we know of Friday's attack?

The bomb went off at about 18:15 (16:45 GMT) on Maryoutiya Street in Giza's Haram district, the interior ministry says.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Armed police sealed off the scene of the attack

Security forces rushed to the scene in response.