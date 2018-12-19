Middle East

US 'planning to withdraw Syria troops'

  • 19 December 2018
Breaking News image

US preparing to withdraw forces fighting Islamic State group in Syria - media reports quoting defence officials

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.