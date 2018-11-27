Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Gavin Ford, who lived in Lebanon for more than two decades, hosted a popular radio show

A British radio host who presented a popular breakfast show in Lebanon has been found dead at his home, local media report.

The body of Gavin Ford, who joined the Lebanese station Radio One in 1995, was discovered on Tuesday in the town of Beit Meri, east of the capital Beirut.

The cause of his death is unclear and police have launched an investigation.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear Gavin Ford," Radio One wrote in a social media post.

Mr Ford's show, Gavin Ford in the Morning, became popular with the station's listeners, who began posting tributes on social media describing him as a "bright star" with an "engaging charismatic voice" following news of his death.

I cant remember for how long I've been listening to Gavin Ford in the morning while driving to work.. I've also met him several times through common friends .. So Sad to hear about his death .. RIP Gavin. — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) November 27, 2018

Heartbreaking news:

Radio host Gavin Ford from Radio One was found dead in his appartment in Beit Merri - #Lebanon earlier today.. no words can explain how much you brightened out mornings with your show and impressions and jokes .. 💔 — Luna Safwan (@LunaSafwan) November 27, 2018

I still cannot believe the shocking news 😓😓😓

Yesterday you were shining with so much positiveness and today you are gone !!! Rest in Peace my dear friend and may God bless your beautiful soul ❤️❤️❤️ You will be dearly missed #gavinford #restinpeacemyfriend❤️ — Rula El Halabi (@Rulaelhalabi) November 27, 2018

Staff at Radio One reportedly alerted the authorities after they were unable to contact Mr Ford when he failed to show up at work, according to the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar.

Mr Ford studied at the National Broadcasting School in London before going on to present a breakfast show on Radio Caroline, an offshore station in the UK broadcast from a ship.

In an attempt to escape the "constant storms", he later found work with stations in France and Cyprus, before moving to Lebanon, where his breakfast show was said to have been the country's most popular since 1996.