Image copyright Daniela Tejada Image caption Daniela Tejada previously said her husband Matthew Hedges was being held in "inhumane and degrading" conditions

A British PhD student has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old academic at Durham University, denies the charge and said he was conducting research when he was arrested in Dubai on 5 May.

A court in Abu Dhabi has declared him guilty of "spying for or on behalf of" the UK government.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was "disappointed" by the verdict.

Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada who was present at the court room, said she was in "complete shock".

She said: "Matthew is innocent. The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them.

"This whole case has been handled appallingly from the very beginning with no one taking Matthew's case seriously."

She said the British government "must take a stand now" and the UAE authorities "should feel ashamed for such an obvious injustice".

Ms Tejada said her husband shook his head as the verdict was delivered, adding: "I am very scared for Matt.

"I don't know where they are taking him or what will happen now. Our nightmare has gotten even worse."

Mr Hunt said he had raised the case with the "highest levels of the UAE government" and the verdict "is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances".

He also urged the UAE to reconsider the case.

Mr Hunt said: "Our consular officials have been in close contact with Matthew Hedges and his family.

"We will continue to do everything possible to support him."

Middle East reporter Paul Blake said foreign media were barred from the five minute hearing earlier, he had no lawyer present and the sentence was revealed by the family.

Hedges is said to be in a poor state of mental health, the BBC understands, and Ms Tejada has previously criticised the lack of treatment he received in prison.