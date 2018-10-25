At least eight students have been killed and 16 more are missing after flash floods swept away their bus near the Dead Sea in Jordan, officials say.

The bus had been carrying 37 students and seven members of staff when it was washed away, officials added.

A huge rescue operation involving helicopters, troops and divers has been launched at the Zara Maeen hot springs area.

Search teams have so far rescued at least 11 people, Reuters reported.

Some of them are said to be in a serious condition.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz is overseeing the rescue operation, the Jordan Times reported.