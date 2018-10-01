Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment gunmen open fire on an Iranian military parade

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they have fired missiles at militants in eastern Syria in response to a deadly attack on a military parade last month.

A statement said "many terrorists were killed or injured" in the strikes.

At least 25 people were killed in September's gun attack in the city of Ahvaz, the deadliest in Iran for more than a decade.

Both the Islamic State group and an Arab separatist group have claimed the assault.

A statement on Revolutionary Guards' Sepah News website said that several ballistic missiles were fired into an area to the east of the Euphrates river in Syria.

It also posted a number of images it said showed the launch of the missiles.

Iran has supported President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war, sending hundreds of troops and backing pro-Syrian government militias.

Women, children and members of the Revolutionary Guards were among the dead when four gunmen reportedly opened fire at the parade to mark the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war last month.

Iran later announced the arrest of 22 people in connection with the incident.

At the funerals of the victims, the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards Brig-Gen Hossein Salami promised a "crushing and devastating" response to the attack, which he blamed on Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US.

His criticism was echoed by President Hassan Rouhani, who accused the US and Gulf states of enabling the attack.

However, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told CNN: "He can blame us all he wants. The thing he's got to do is look at the mirror."