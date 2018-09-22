Deadly gun attack at Iran military parade

Gunmen have opened fire during an Iranian military parade in the south-western city of Ahvaz, killing several people, state media says.

The attackers shot from a park near the parade and were wearing military uniforms, reports say.

Pictures from the scene show wounded soldiers being taken to safety.

Iran is marking the anniversary of the beginning of the 1980-88 war with Iraq with several nationwide parades.

The shooting lasted for about 10 minutes, but security forces are now in control of the situation, state media says.

Ahvaz was among the cities to see large anti-government protests over falling living standards late last year.