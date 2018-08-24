Middle East

Somália joins al-Shabab - the football club

  • 24 August 2018
Brazilian midfielder Wergiton Do Rosario Calmon, known as Somalia, poses during his official presentation at the municipal stadium in Toulouse, 11 August 2015 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Brazilian midfielder Somália is joining Saudi football club al-Shabab

Somália has joined al-Shabab - but not in the way you might think.

Wergiton do Rosario Calmon, better known as Somália, has spent the past three years with France's Toulouse FC.

But the 29-year-old Brazilian has now signed with Saudi football team Al-Shabab FC.

While al-Shabab, meaning youths, is a harmless enough name in Arabic, social media users were quick to pick up on the names' echoes of the jihadist group fighting in east Africa.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab has fought Somalia's UN-backed government for much of the past decade and has carried out a string of attacks across the region.

Toulouse FC announced the move on Thursday and thanked Somalia "for his professionalism".

But the coincidence was too much for some:

The Brazilian player is headed to Riyadh on a two-year contract.