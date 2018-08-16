Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab has been in detention since 2016

A UN panel has called for the release of a leading Bahraini activist who was jailed for "broadcasting fake news".

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said Nabeel Rajab's sentence was unlawful and violated his freedom of expression.

It added that the government had not responded to requests for information.

Founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, Mr Rajab has served several prison sentences since helping lead a pro-democracy uprising in 2011.

The UN body said that Bahrain's legal definitions were "so vague and overly broad" that Mr Rajab's sentences were "arbitrary".

Responding to the UN's findings, Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of advocacy for the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, said: "The UN has now unequivocally found that Bahrain is arbitrarily detaining Nabeel Rajab in violation of numerous international legal standards - these vital findings cannot be ignored."

In February, Mr Rajab was sentenced to five years for accusing Bahrain of using torture in prisons and criticising the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.

He was already serving a two-year sentence after being found guilty last year of undermining the country's "prestige" during a television interview. He has been detained since 2016.

The US has previously called for Mr Rajab's immediate release.