Suicide attacks in southern Syria have killed at least 38 people, reports say.

The attacks took place in and around the government-held city of Sweida, state media and monitors reported. The Islamic State group said it was behind the violence.

Monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least another 30 people were wounded.

The Syrian government has retaken control of much of southern Syria in recent months.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

