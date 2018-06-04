Jordan PM quits after austerity protests

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hani Mulki had refused to scrap a controversial tax bill

Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Mulki has resigned after several days of protests against tax rises and austerity measures.

The protesters say a new tax bill backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hurt the poor and middle class.

The recent demonstrations are the biggest in years and have seen police fire tear gas and block roads.

Protesters have chanted anti-government slogans and clashed with police.

Mr Mulki had refused to scrap the IMF-backed tax bill, saying it was up to parliament to decide whether to pass it or not.

The government said it needed the money to fund public services and said the new tax bill would mean higher earners pay more.

But protesters feared it would worsen living standards. In recent years, Jordanians have seen prices rise with salaries failing to keep up.

Mr Mulki was reportedly summoned by King Abdullah who demanded his resignation.