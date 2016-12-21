Image copyright Reuters Image caption There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's bomb attack

Seven people have been killed and 15 wounded in a bomb attack on the offices of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party in northern Iraq, security sources say.

A parked motorcycle and an explosive device were detonated late on Tuesday next to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK) in Koy Sanjaq, east of Irbil.

The attack took place as party members celebrated the winter solstice.

The PDK alleged that Iranian forces were behind the blasts.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities but PDK members have in the past been involved in armed clashes with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The PDK is striving for autonomy for predominantly Kurdish areas in north-western Iran.

Jihadist militants from so-called Islamic State (IS), whom Kurdish forces are battling in northern Iraq, have carried out similar attacks in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Correction 22 December 2016: The attack targeted the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK), not the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) as stated in a previous version of this story.