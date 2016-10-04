Senior Muslim Brotherhood leader 'shot dead' in Egypt
A senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood organisation has been killed by Egyptian Interior Ministry forces, the ministry says.
In a statement, it said Mohamed Kamal died in a gun battle along with another member of the group on Monday.
The ministry said Mr Kamal was in charge of the group's armed wing, although the Brotherhood maintains it is a exclusively peaceful organisation.
He had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia.
The Muslim Brotherhood said he had disappeared on Monday.