Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Interior Ministry said Mr Kamal was in charge of the orgaisation's armed wing

A senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood organisation has been killed by Egyptian Interior Ministry forces, the ministry says.

In a statement, it said Mohamed Kamal died in a gun battle along with another member of the group on Monday.

The ministry said Mr Kamal was in charge of the group's armed wing, although the Brotherhood maintains it is a exclusively peaceful organisation.

He had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia.

The Muslim Brotherhood said he had disappeared on Monday.

Profile: Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood