UAE Direct

UAE's young, gifted but bored

Is there more to life than luxury and leisure?

From desert to wildlife reserve

The driest island nature reserve

  • 16 April 2015

Who would buy in Dubai?

Is the property market heading up or down?

  • 12 April 2015
  • From the section Business

Meet King Croc

  • 10 April 2015
Video 2:00

Arts impresario

Video 1:05

Taxi driver

Video 1:07

Entrepreneur

Video 2:04

Business leader

Video 2:03

Pilot

United Arab Emirates profile

What's it like to be the first astronaut of your country?

Israeli elections: What do the results reveal?

Race on to restore supply after Saudi oil attacks

Why would Iran attack Saudi Arabia?

What are Trump's options on Iran?

'I am a voice for the dead'