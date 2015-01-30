A gun attack in Saudi Arabia on a car carrying two US citizens has left one of them wounded, in the latest attack on foreigners in the Gulf kingdom.

The injured man is said to be in a stable condition in hospital after the shooting in the al-Ahsa district of the Eastern Province, state media say.

It is the latest in a string of gun attacks on foreigners.

One American was killed and another injured in Riyadh in October while a Dane was injured there in November.

Al-Ahsa is one of the main centres of the mainly Sunni Muslim country's Shia Muslim minority.