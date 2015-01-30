Middle East Beats
Top Stories
Video 3:49
Yousra El Gendy
The Egyptian musician breaking the mould
- 30 January 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 3:41
Amani Yahya
Yemeni rapper based in conflict-torn Sana'a
- 15 February 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 4:26
Mashrou'Leila
- 6 February 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 4:28
Ajam
- 20 February 2015
- From the section Middle East
More beats
Video 4:31
Malaysia's Yuna
- 27 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:15
Ruhaniyat, India
- 20 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:13
Nguyen Cong Hai
- 13 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:26
Adi and Suhail
- 27 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:11
Thxa Soe
- 20 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:09
Le Cat Trong Ly
- 13 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 3:54
Dawanggang
- 6 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:02
LatAm Criolo
- 2 November 2012
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:15
LatAm: Siba
- 21 September 2012
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:06
Africa: Mokoomba
- 31 May 2013
- From the section Africa
Video 3:50
Africa: Nigeria's Bez
- 17 May 2013
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:18
These boots are made for music
- 19 October 2014
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
What's it like to be the first astronaut of your country?
- 22 September 2019
- From the section Middle East
Israeli elections: What do the results reveal?
- 21 September 2019
- From the section Middle East
Race on to restore supply after Saudi oil attacks
- 20 September 2019
- From the section Middle East
Why would Iran attack Saudi Arabia?
- 20 September 2019
- From the section Middle East
What are Trump's options on Iran?
- 19 September 2019
- From the section Middle East
'I am a voice for the dead'
- 19 September 2019
- From the section Middle East