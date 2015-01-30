Middle East Beats

Video 3:49

Yousra El Gendy

The Egyptian musician breaking the mould

Video 3:41

Amani Yahya

Yemeni rapper based in conflict-torn Sana'a

Video 4:26

Mashrou'Leila

Video 4:28

Ajam

More beats

Video 4:31

Malaysia's Yuna

  • 27 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:15

Ruhaniyat, India

  • 20 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:13

Nguyen Cong Hai

  • 13 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:26

Adi and Suhail

  • 27 February 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:11

Thxa Soe

  • 20 February 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:09

Le Cat Trong Ly

  • 13 February 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 3:54

Dawanggang

  • 6 March 2014
  • From the section Asia
Video 4:02

LatAm Criolo

Video 4:15

LatAm: Siba

Video 4:06

Africa: Mokoomba

  • 31 May 2013
  • From the section Africa
Video 3:50

Africa: Nigeria's Bez

Video 4:18

These boots are made for music

What's it like to be the first astronaut of your country?

Israeli elections: What do the results reveal?

Race on to restore supply after Saudi oil attacks

Why would Iran attack Saudi Arabia?

What are Trump's options on Iran?

'I am a voice for the dead'