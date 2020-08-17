Image copyright Reuters

A special court in The Netherlands is to deliver its verdict on Tuesday in the case of four men accused of murdering former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others in a suicide car bombing in Beirut on 14 February 2005.

The defendants, who remain at large, are all linked to the militant Lebanese Shia Islamist movement, Hezbollah, which has denied any involvement in the attack.

Salim Jamil Ayyash

Mr Ayyash faces five charges, including conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act, committing a terrorist act by means of an explosive device, and the intentional homicide of Rafik Hariri with premeditation by using explosive materials.

The 56-year-old was related to Mustafa Badreddine through marriage and was also a brother-in-law of Imad Mughniyeh, a Hezbollah military chief killed in a car bombing in 2008, according to the pre-indictment.

Like the other defendants, Mr Ayyash is described as a Hezbollah "supporter", as prosecutors could not prove he was a member of the group.

Mr Ayyash is alleged to have co-ordinated the physical perpetration of the attack and, together with Badreddine, the surveillance of Rafik Hariri prior to the bombing.

In the attack, a suicide bomber detonated a large quantity of high explosives concealed in a van as Hariri drove past Beirut's St Georges Hotel.

Mr Ayyash is accused of purchasing the van, and of having played a role in preparing a false claim of responsibility to shield the real conspirators.

Prosecutors said Mr Ayyash and the other defendants had used five mobile phone networks to plan, prepare and execute the attack.

Mr Ayyash's court-appointed defence lawyers said the prosecution's case relied on circumstantial evidence that did not support the allegation that he used phones attributed to him and did not prove his involvement in any of the alleged activities underlying the conspiracy.

Hussein Hassan Oneissi

Mr Oneissi faces five charges, including conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act by means of an explosive device, and being an accomplice to the felony of intentional homicide with premeditation by using explosive materials.

The 46-year-old, along with co-defendant Assad Hassan Sabra, is also accused of having participated prior to the attack in the selection of a suitable individual - Ahmed Abu Adass, a Palestinian man they found at a mosque in Beirut - to make a false claim of responsibility, and of having participated in his disappearance. Mr Abu Adass has been missing since 16 January 2005, when he allegedly left home to meet Mr Oneissi.

Prosecutors also alleged that Mr Oneissi and Mr Sabra acted together immediately after the bombing in order to disseminate statements falsely attributing responsibility, and to ensure the delivery and subsequent broadcast of the video-taped false claim of responsibility to the Al Jazeera news network's Beirut office.

Al Jazeera received a video in which Mr Abu Adass said he planned to blow himself up on behalf of a what prosecutors said was a fictional Sunni fundamentalist group called "Victory and Jihad and Greater Syria".

Mr Oneissi's defence team said prosecutors had not proven he was involved in preparing the allegedly false claim, nor his alleged role in the disappearance of Mr Abu Adass. They said the prosecution had failed to prove that Mr Abu Adass was not the suicide bomber.

Assad Hassan Sabra

Mr Sabra is accused, along with Mr Oneissi, of preparing the false claim of responsibility.

The 43-year-old faces five charges, including conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act and being an accomplice to the felony of intentional homicide with premeditation by using explosive materials.

Mr Sabra's defence lawyers said the evidence against him was "not only wholly circumstantial, but of the weakest variety", and that it was clear the prosecution was unable to demonstrate his criminal involvement, knowledge or intent.

Hassan Habib Merhi

Mr Merhi was not initially part of the trial. In February 2014, the case against him was joined with the case against Salim Ayyash and the other accused.

The 54-year-old faces five charges, including conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act and being an accomplice to the felony of intentional homicide with premeditation by using explosive materials.

He is accused of having coordinated, together with Mustafa Badreddine, the preparation of the false claim of responsibility, and to have been in contact with Salim Ayyash in relation to the preparations for the attack.

Prosecutors believed Mr Merhi also co-ordinated the activities of Hussein Oneissi and Assad Sabra in order to make a false claim of responsibility for the attack and ensure its broadcast.

Mr Merhi's defence team said prosecutors had not proved any of the counts against him, and that their case was based on telecommunications evidence which was seriously defective in terms of reliability.