In pictures: Cairo mosque siege
Images in and around al-Fath mosque in Cairo, which state media say has been cleared by security forces after a long stand-off with Muslim Brotherhood supporters barricaded inside.
Cairo's al-Fath mosque, on the edge of Ramses Square, became an interim field hospital during Friday's violence. A group of Morsi supporters stayed holed up inside the mosque overnight into Saturday morning.
The Muslim Brotherhood supporters barricaded themselves in - the mosque becoming a place of refuge for the Islamists.
Those inside the mosque waited as crowds of angry government supporters, plus the security forces, gathered outside.
The security forces tried to keep the crowds away from the mosque, and the Islamists inside.
Some members of the crowd struggled with the effects of tear gas.
These Morsi supporters chose to leave the mosque and were escorted through the crowds by security personnel.
Riot police moved into the mosque on Saturday afternoon.
These enthusiastic supporters of the interim government which replaced Mohammed Morsi cheered the army on.
Egypt's security forces - here armed and masked police - sought to evacuate the premises.
The army does not want any part of Cairo to be used as a protest base by the Muslim Brotherhood.