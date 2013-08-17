In pictures: Cairo mosque siege

  • 17 August 2013

Images in and around al-Fath mosque in Cairo, which state media say has been cleared by security forces after a long stand-off with Muslim Brotherhood supporters barricaded inside.

  • A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo (17 August 2013)

    Cairo's al-Fath mosque, on the edge of Ramses Square, became an interim field hospital during Friday's violence. A group of Morsi supporters stayed holed up inside the mosque overnight into Saturday morning.

  • A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo (17 August 2013)

    The Muslim Brotherhood supporters barricaded themselves in - the mosque becoming a place of refuge for the Islamists.

  • Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo (17 August 2013)

    Those inside the mosque waited as crowds of angry government supporters, plus the security forces, gathered outside.

  • Egyptian security forces try to keep angry crowds away from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo (17 August 2013)

    The security forces tried to keep the crowds away from the mosque, and the Islamists inside.

  • Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo (17 August 2013)

    Some members of the crowd struggled with the effects of tear gas.

  • Egyptian security forces escort supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, centre, out of the al-Fath mosque and through angry crowds (17 August 2013)

    These Morsi supporters chose to leave the mosque and were escorted through the crowds by security personnel.

  • Policemen move into al-Fath mosque (17 August 2013)

    Riot police moved into the mosque on Saturday afternoon.

  • Supporters of the interim government installed by the army cheer soldiers near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo (17 August 2013)

    These enthusiastic supporters of the interim government which replaced Mohammed Morsi cheered the army on.

  • Armed, masked police inside the mosque (17 August 2013)

    Egypt's security forces - here armed and masked police - sought to evacuate the premises.

  • Egyptian army inside mosque (17 August 2013)

    The army does not want any part of Cairo to be used as a protest base by the Muslim Brotherhood.