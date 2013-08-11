Image copyright AFP Image caption A cabinet meeting planned for Sunday will be postponed because of Mr Netanyahu's operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone an operation to treat a hernia, his office says.

He was examined by his doctors after feeling unusual pain around his navel. A CT scan discovered the hernia.

Mr Netanyahu was operated on at Jerusalem's Hadasa Ein Karem hospital on Saturday. His spokesman said on Twitter that the surgery had been successful.

He is expected to be released on Sunday afternoon.

A cabinet meeting which had been planned for Sunday will be postponed.

Mr Netanyahu leads the right-wing Likud party and has been prime minister since March 2009. He served a first term as prime minister between 1996 and 1999.