At least 22 people are reported to have been killed when a fuel truck crashed and exploded in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

The explosion occurred under a flyover at an intersection in the east of the city.

State television quoted an official saying that 111 people were also injured in the explosion.

It engulfed surrounding cars and caused one extensive damage to a building in an industrial area nearby.

Television pictures appeared to show charred bodies in the wreckage of cars caught in the blast.

Witnesses suggested the explosion occurred after the tanker collided with one of the flyover's supports.

Rescue crews are continuing to search through the burned-out vehicles and rubble.