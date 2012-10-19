Image caption Several policemen have been killed in the unrest that has wracked Bahrain since last year

A Bahraini policeman has died of his injuries following a bombing at an anti-government protest on Thursday night, the interior ministry has said.

A statement said the "terrorist" attack happened during clashes in al-Akr, a village about 20km (12 miles) south of the capital, Manama.

Another policeman was injured by the blast at the demonstration, organised by the 14 February Youth Coalition.

At least 60 people have been killed since protests began in February 2011.

Opposition supporters have been demanding more democracy and an end to what they say is discrimination against the majority Shia Muslim community by the Sunni royal family.

'Violent rioters'

Those who took to the streets of al-Akr, a predominantly Shia village, on Thursday chanted "The people want to topple the regime" and "Down Hamad", referring to the king, according to the AFP news agency.

An Information Affairs Authority statement said police officers had been on patrol at an eastern entrance to al-Akr at the time of the bombing.

"The patrol unit was attacked by violent rioters and the policemen were subject to assault with petrol bombs and an explosive device," the statement said.

"[Two] officers were taken to hospital. One of the men died this morning while the other remains in critical condition."

An investigation has begun to find those behind the attack.

Bahraini police have been the target of several bombings in the past year. The last such attack took place May, when four policemen were wounded, according to the Reuters news agency.