Image copyright AFP Image caption Oman's Sultan Qaboos' government has been accused of suppressing opposition

Six activists in Oman have been given jail terms of between a year and 18 months for posting criticism of the country's government online.

A court in the capital Muscat found that the posts were "abusive and provocative".

All six were also given fines of 1,000 Omani riyals (£1,620).

Oman has largely escaped the upheaval of the Arab Spring but there have been protests in recent months over the lack of political reform, and unemployment.

The court will decide on six others charged with similar offences on 16 September.

Human rights campaigners say there has been a crackdown on dissent in recent months by Sultan Qaboos' government, with activists being detained and handed prison sentences.