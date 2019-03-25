Image copyright AFP Image caption A former army outpost on Mount Bental has been turned into a tourist attraction featuring cut-outs depicting soldiers taking aim

1967 June - Israel captures Golan Heights during Six-Day War.

1973 October - Yom Kippur War: Syrian army fails to regain Golan Heights.

1974: Israel, Syria sign armistice.

1981: Israel annexes Golan Heights.

1999: Peace talks - Israeli premier and Syrian foreign minister meet.

2000 January - Peace talks break down.

2008 January - Indirect talks resume through Turkish intermediaries.

2008 September - Talks put on hold following resignation of Israeli PM.

2009 June - Syrian leader says no partner for talks on Israeli side.

2013 - Syrian civil war impinges on Golan. Israel returns fire against Syrian rebels, and in May against the Syrian army, across no-man's land.

- US President Donald Trump recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.