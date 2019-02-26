Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The media exercise restraint when reporting on the emir

The authorities put limits on media freedom, and the law criminalises criticism of the emir and the government, or content that is deemed to insult Islam, says Freedom House.

State TV and radio operate alongside private broadcasters. Pan-Arab satellite stations are widely watched.

The press is relatively open, but newspapers must be licensed by the information ministry.

BBC World Service broadcasts on FM in Kuwait City (in Arabic on 90.1, English on 100.1).

Internet use is very high. Around 4.1 million Kuwaitis were online by the end of 2017, comprising nearly 98% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com).

Reporters Without Borders says a vaguely-worded cyber-crime law that took effect in 2016 poses a threat to internet users who post critical content.

Certain websites that are deemed to be immoral or politically sensitive are blocked, says Freedom House.

The press

Al-Qabas - private, daily

Al-Rai al-Amm - private, daily

Kuwait Times - English-language

Arab Times - English-language

Al-Anba - private, daily

Al-Jarida - private, daily

Al-Nahar - private, daily

Television

Kuwaiti TV - state-run, operates four networks and satellite channel

Al-Rai - first private TV, via satellite

Al-Sabah - private

Radio

Radio Kuwait - state-run, programmes in English and Arabic

Marina FM - first private radio station, music-based

News agency

Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) - in Arabic and English