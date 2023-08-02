Brazil police raids leave at least 43 people dead
- Published
Police raids targeting drug gangs in three Brazilian states have left at least 43 people dead.
In the latest operation in Rio de Janeiro, police said they returned fire in a shoot-out in the Complexo da Penha area, killing at least 10.
Earlier, 14 suspects died in clashes during a five-day police raid in São Paulo state, dubbed Operation Shield.
And in the north-eastern state of Bahia, officials say 19 suspects have been killed since Friday.
Fifty-eight people were arrested during the operation in São Paulo state, which began after a special forces police officer was killed on Thursday in the coastal town of Guarujá.
Police seized 385kg of narcotics, as well as guns, according to local media.
The operation in Guarujá was criticised by Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino, who said the police's reaction was not proportional to the crime committed.
In Rio de Janeiro, a drug trafficking kingpin and a trafficker were among the 10 people killed, according to local media reports.
Four others were injured, including a police officer.
According to the city's military police, the operation in Complexo da Penha, a group of favelas in the north of the city, was launched after intelligence information suggested that a meeting of drug traffic ringleaders would be taking place in the area.
Eyewitnesses told local media they heard several gunshots and clashes between heavily armed gang members and the police.
Schools around Complexo da Penha did not open on Wednesday, forcing about 3,220 pupils to stay at home.
House visits organised by the national health service were also suspended because of security concerns.