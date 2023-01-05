Mexico prison break: Mourning for guards killed in attack
People in the Mexican town of Ciudad Juárez, near the US border, are mourning the deaths of guards killed in Sunday's prison break.
Nineteen people - both guards and prisoners - died when gunmen attacked the prison. Thirty inmates escaped.
Seven more people were killed in a shoot-out on Monday while investigators were hunting the escapees.
Following the incident, Mexican authorities fired the prison director, Alejandro Alvarado Téllez.
The attack is one of the deadliest seen in recent times.
