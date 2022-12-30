Pele: The player who united a nation

Pele was also known to keep his head down when it came to politics. Again, many felt that was a weak position given his huge influence - and of course the turbulent politics that he lived through - including a dictatorship. But in a country that has once again become increasingly divided when it comes to politics, this silence also allowed him to transcend politics, to be loved and respected universally as the King of all Brazilians, both on and off the field.