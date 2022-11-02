Day of the Dead: Celebrations return in full to Mexico after Covid restrictions
Mexicans have been taking part in the annual Day of the Dead festival during which they celebrate the lives of the departed.
Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a pre-Hispanic tradition in which families remember their dead and celebrate the continuity of life.
Offerings to the dead are set up which include photographs, food, candles, flowers, personal items, skulls made out of sugar, paper mache skeletons and sweets.
The celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday are the largest since 2019 after being curtailed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
