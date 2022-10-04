Ecuador prison gang fight leaves 15 dead in Latacunga
- Published
A clash between prisoners in one of Ecuador's largest jails - in Latacunga - has left at least 15 inmates dead, the authorities report.
The national prisons agency Snai said prisoners had fought with guns and knives, before guards managed to regain control. It is 80km (50 miles) south of the capital Quito.
Ecuador has had a spate of deadly clashes between drugs gangs in prisons.
Efe news agency says more than 400 have died in those clashes since 2020.