Deadly flood hits Ecuador's capital Quito
At least 11 people have been killed by powerful flooding in Ecuador's capital Quito, emergency officials say.
Video footage shows a torrent of muddy water and debris streaming down a hilly street in the northern La Gasca district, sweeping away cars and motorcycles.
At least 15 people were injured, the officials say. There are fears that the death toll will rise.
The flooding was triggered by heavy rain in the capital on Monday.
"I saw how the current took a man and a child. It was horrible," local resident Belén Bermeo was quoted as saying by Ecuador's El Universo newspaper.
Local emergency services earlier reported three fatalities. The services also published a dramatic video showing the devastation caused by the flooding.
Several houses have been damaged in the area.
Emergency officials and police are working at the scene.
The authorities are also planning to deploy the army to help in a search and rescue operation, reports say.