Jovenel Moïse murder: Ex-senator arrested in Jamaica
- Published
Jamaican authorities have arrested a former Haitian senator who is a prime suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
John Joel Joseph was arrested on Friday, Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks said.
Mr Moïse was shot dead on 7 July by gunmen who stormed his residence in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.
Soon after, then-National Police Chief Leon Charles said Mr Joseph supplied weapons and planned meetings.
Mr Brooks declined to comment on whether the arrest happened following a request by the FBI in the United States, which is also investigating the murder.
A 124-page Haitian police investigative report states that Mr Joseph "was instrumental in his fierce will to kill the president", the Miami Herald reports.
Former Colombian military officer Mario Antonio Palacios was charged in the US earlier this month with being part of the plot.
While several arrests have been made in Haiti in connection with the killing, Mr Palacios was the first suspect to face charges.
Previous suspects detained were also former members of the Colombian military, many of whom said they were hired to provide "security services" in Haiti and were not told about a plan to kill the president.
The investigation into the murder of Mr Moïse, who was 53, has been slow and has been further set back by the resignations of key officials.
Investigators have also reported receiving death threats and being intimidated.
The rise in violence in Haiti and a dire economic situation in the country - made worse by several natural disasters in recent years - have led to a growing number of Haitians seeking opportunities in other countries.