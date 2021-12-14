Dozens dead in Haiti fuel tanker blast
- Published
More than 40 people have been killed when after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, reports say.
The lorry is said to have been involved in an accident in the Cap-Haïtien city, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited.
Hospitals in the northern city have reportedly been overwhelmed by people injured in the explosion.
Pictures posted on social media show an intense blaze, with one witness describing the blast site as "hell".