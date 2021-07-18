Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment for blocked intestine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from hospital four days after being admitted with serious intestine problems.
Mr Bolsonaro, 66, had been suffering persistent hiccups for 10 days.
There have been concerns about the far-right leader's health since he was stabbed in the intestines while campaigning in 2018.
Mr Bolsonaro was seriously wounded in the attack and lost 40% of his blood. He has had several operations since.
After treatment for an obstruction to the intestine, which did not need surgery, he promised to be back at his office on Monday morning.
"Only God can remove me from that chair," Mr Bolsonaro said upon leaving hospital, in reference to the presidency.
"I wanted to leave from day one, but they didn't let me. I hope in 10 days I'll be eating barbecued ribs, eating anything," he added.
He also rejected recent corruption accusations against his former health minister over negotiations to purchase overpriced coronavirus vaccines.
The allegations are part of a major congressional inquiry into the Brazilian government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After two-and-a-half years of a controversial presidency, Mr Bolsonaro is under growing pressure over his handling of the pandemic.
At the beginning of the month, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest over the corruption allegations.
The Brazilian leader has been heavily criticised for the lack of a national response to the crisis and his scepticism toward vaccines, lockdowns and mask-wearing.
Last month, Covid deaths surpassed 500,000 - the second-highest in the world after the US.
Mr Bolsonaro himself caught Covid-19 a year ago but has fully recovered.