Covid: Celebrity Millennium cruise guests test positive for virus

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe two guests had been travelling on the Celebrity Millennium

Two people on board a cruise ship in the Caribbean have tested positive for coronavirus, operator Royal Caribbean has confirmed.

The guests, who were sharing a room on the Celebrity Millennium, are asymptomatic and are in isolation.

Royal Caribbean restarted cruises in June after they were suspended for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Cruises were seen as hotbeds for the virus during the first half of last year, with a number of outbreaks.

Cruising is a global industry that, before the pandemic, was worth $150bn (£106bn) and supported about 1.2 million jobs.

The Celebrity Millennium is a week-long trip from St Maarten with additional stops in Aruba, Barbados and Curacao,

All guests had to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test before boarding, the company said. All on-board staff are fully vaccinated.

The two cases were confirmed during end of cruise testing and Royal Caribbean are conducting contact tracing, the company said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean has worked with the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to restart its sailings. The CDC gave cruises the go-ahead if 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

During the start of the pandemic last year, a number of cruises suffered large outbreaks of Covid on-board.

The Diamond Princess hit the headlines in February 2020 after more than 600 people tested positive for the virus. At least nine people died, according to the CDC.

media captionDavid Abel, one of 3,700 people in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, speaking soon after the quarantine began

