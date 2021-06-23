Gold rush fuels armed violence in Brazilian Amazon

Palimiú, located deep in the state of Roraima, sits on Brazil's largest indigenous reserve, which has an area similar to Portugal and 27,000 people. Mining is illegal there, but prospectors have always found ways to do their work. "Garimpeiros are all over the place," Kopenawa told me. He avoids going to areas where they are because of death threats and, after the call, he alerted the authorities, saying something had to be done.