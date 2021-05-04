Mexico City metro overpass collapses, killing 15
At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after a metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City while a train was travelling on it, officials say.
Several train carriages plunged to the ground, crushing at least one car, which was on a busy road underneath.
Rescue workers and firefighters are continuing their search for survivors after the accident late on Monday.
Dramatic footage has emerged showing the overpass collapsing at the Olivos station on the metro's 12 Line.
There are fears that the death toll could rise further.