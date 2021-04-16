Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

The man who took over from Raúl Castro as president in 2018, Miguel Díaz Canel, may well succeed him now as the party's first secretary too. It seems likely he will be forced to take further steps to liberalise Cuba's centrally controlled economy. The island is currently in the grip of its worst economic crisis since the period immediately following the end of the Cold War. As a result, private farmers were recently permitted to sell beef and dairy products - goods previously under the sole control of the state.