Thousands join anti-government protests across Colombia

Published
image caption
image captionMarches were held in several cities, including the capital Bogotá

Thousands of workers and students have been holding marches across Colombia to protest against the government of President Iván Duque.

Among their demands are improvements to healthcare, help for small businesses, and a basic wage for the unemployed.

The authorities have not publicly commented on the latest marches, which took place in several major cities.

The demonstrations are the latest in a series of anti-government protests that began last year.

Demonstrators have also been calling for more protection for rural communities where the murder rate has been increasing because of the presence of illegal armed groups vying for control of drug-trafficking operations.

At least seven people died during demonstrations in the capital Bogotá in September, held in response to the death of a man who was pinned to the ground and repeatedly tasered by police.

media caption

