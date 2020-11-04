Storm Eta batters Central America killing three
Hurricane Eta brought torrential rain and high winds to Nicaragua as it made landfall in the Central American nation on Tuesday.
Two men were killed in when landslide buried the mine they were working in in Bonanza, on Nicaragua's north coast.
In neighbouring Honduras, a 13-year-old girl died in the city of San Pedro Sula when the wall of her home collapsed onto the bed where she was sleeping.
Eta has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.
It first hit Nicaragua as a Category Four hurricane with winds of 140mph (225km/h) and torrential rains.
In the town of Puerto Cabezas, trees were uprooted and the perimeter walls of the baseball stadium was blown over, news agency AFP reports.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that although Eta has weakened there remains the risk of life-threatening flash floods in parts of Central America that lie in the storm's path.
The NHC's forecast is for Eta to mover over northern Nicaragua on Wednesday before moving across central Honduras on Thursday.