Mexico flooding: Tropical depression Hanna drenches north

  • 27 July 2020
Fire service vehicle tows an ambulance on a flooded street during Storm Hanna in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Apodaca, the fire service had to tow an ambulance which got stuck in the floods

Streets in Monterrey in northern Mexico were flooded by heavy rains from tropical depression Hanna on Sunday.

The US National Hurricane Center has warned that continued rains could trigger flash flooding and mudslides in the the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas on Monday.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the North Atlantic hurricane season before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

It made landfall in Texas on Saturday before moving into Mexico.

Police officers wade through severe floods, caused by heavy rains, affecting the city of Saltillo in the northern state of Coahuila, Mexico 26 July 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The city of Saltillo was also partly flooded

A search continues for an 11-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen into a stream in Monterrey and dragged away by the current.

A man takes pictures during Storm Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Streams were turned into torrents by the heavy rainfall
A general view of the Santa Catarina river is seen during Storm Hanna in Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption There are warnings of possible flash floods on Monday
View of the place where a van was dragged into the water, in the city of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, 26 July 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Saltillo, a van was dragged into the waters

There were power cuts in Monterrey and surrounding areas, while the main highway linking Monterrey with Reynosa had to be closed after a nearby river broke its banks.

