Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Apodaca, the fire service had to tow an ambulance which got stuck in the floods

Streets in Monterrey in northern Mexico were flooded by heavy rains from tropical depression Hanna on Sunday.

The US National Hurricane Center has warned that continued rains could trigger flash flooding and mudslides in the the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas on Monday.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the North Atlantic hurricane season before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

It made landfall in Texas on Saturday before moving into Mexico.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The city of Saltillo was also partly flooded

A search continues for an 11-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen into a stream in Monterrey and dragged away by the current.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Streams were turned into torrents by the heavy rainfall

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are warnings of possible flash floods on Monday

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Saltillo, a van was dragged into the waters

There were power cuts in Monterrey and surrounding areas, while the main highway linking Monterrey with Reynosa had to be closed after a nearby river broke its banks.

