Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cesar Duarte (pictured here in 2012) fled Mexico after he was accused of embezzlement

César Duarte, a former Mexican state governor who became a fugitive, has been arrested in Miami after more than three years on the run.

Mr Duarte, governor of Chihuahua until 2016, fled after he was accused of embezzling public funds.

He now faces extradition to Mexico, where he faces corruption charges.

The arrest came as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador paid an official visit to the US for talks with President Trump.

Left-wing Mr López Obrador came to power pledging to tackle political corruption.

Mr Duarte was governor of Chihuahua from October 2010 to October 2016.

He was known for his lavish lifestyle and is accused of having used an official helicopter to fly friends and family to his ranch on weekends.

He is also alleged to have stolen hundreds of cows imported by the state to help small-scale Mexican ranchers replace their herds after a devastating drought.

The animals and many of his properties have been seized since Mr Duarte fled the country.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Since fleeing Mexico, Mr Duarte had been spotted in a number of US locations

There had been reported sightings of him in Texas, New Mexico and Florida in recent years.