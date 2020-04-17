Latin America & Caribbean

Coronavirus nightmare in Ecuador's main city Guayaquil - pictures

  • 17 April 2020
Man in protective kit to identify a relative in a morgue, Guayaquil, 15 Apr 20 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A man in Guayaquil wears protective kit so that he can enter a morgue and identify a relative who died of Covid-19

Ecuador's biggest city, Guayaquil, is one of the worst-hit places in Latin America in the coronavirus pandemic.

Its health service is overwhelmed and hundreds of bodies have been left unburied, sometimes lying in the street.

Officially Covid-19 has killed 421 people in Ecuador and infected 8,450, but the real figures are believed to be much higher. A relatively low rate of testing means many cases have probably gone unreported.

The official charged with collecting bodies in Guayaquil, Jorge Wadad, said in the first two weeks of April almost 6,000 more deaths had been registered than the average for this time of year.

Furniture-maker and his wife working on a coffin in Guayaquil, 16 Apr 20 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A furniture-maker and his wife are now making desperately needed coffins
Woman with baby begging in Guayaquil, 16 Apr 20 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A woman with her baby begs for help as the country suffers economic pain from the health crisis
Man in Jesus face mask Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A man sports a Jesus face mask, hoping his faith will keep the virus at bay
Pharmacy queue, 15 Apr 20 Image copyright AFP
Image caption As in many other countries now, long queues form outside Guayaquil's pharmacies
Los Ceibos field hospital, Guayaquil, 13 Apr 20 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Los Ceibos hospital has been expanded with this Covid-19 field hospital
Cardboard coffin at a Guayaquil morgue, 10 Apr 20 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The surge in deaths has forced people to make coffins out of cardboard
A man works making tombs for victims of Covid-19 at Angel Maria Canales cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 15 April 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption New tomb spaces are being created in the Angel Maria Canales cemetery in Guayaquil
Street vendor, Guayaquil, 16 Apr 20 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A street vendor sells vitamin C supplements and face masks

All images are subject to copyright.