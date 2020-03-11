Mexico City underground trains collide killing one

Image copyright SGIRPC Image caption The two trains collided at Tacubaya station

One person has been killed and more than 40 injured in a collision between two trains on Mexico City's underground system.

It is not clear yet what caused the collision but footage shows one of the trains mounted on top of the other.

The crash happened at 23:30 local time (05:30GMT) at Tacubaya station in the west of the city.

Mexico City's underground is one of the busiest worldwide with 1.6bn passengers every year.

It has 12 lines and 195 stations.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 25 people had been taken to hospital but that none of them had sustained serious injuries.

Red Cross Mexico tweeted photos of the aftermath of the collision.

An investigation into what caused the collision is underway.

Tuesday's accident is not the first deadly incident on Mexico City's underground system. In 1975, two underground trains collided a Viaducto station killing 31 people.