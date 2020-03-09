Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protesters carried pink crosses to mark the victims of gender-based violence

Millions of women in Mexico have taken part in a day-long strike to highlight rising levels of gender-based violence.

The protest, dubbed "The Day Without Us", saw women across the country stay home from work and school on Monday.

In Mexico City, few women could be seen on public transport, in major shopping areas or in restaurants and cafes.

An estimated 10 women are killed each day in Mexico and police are investigating more than 700 cases of "femicide", the killing of women.

Many schools were closed as a result of the protest and female students boycotted university lectures.

"This is what a society without women would look like," Jorge Luna, a 21-year-old employee at a cafe where only male staff turned up for work, told AFP news agency.

Some women who did choose to work wore purple ribbons or clothing to express solidarity with the action. Several newspapers featured purple-coloured pages and left empty spaces where women writers would normally have appeared.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Pairs of women's red shoes are seen here displayed next to a toy gun

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Female students boycotted university lectures and many schools were closed

The protest followed a huge demonstration in Mexico City on Sunday that marked International Women's Day.

About 80,000 people took to the streets and there were clashes between police and protesters.

The rally began peacefully, but police said some groups threw petrol bombs and officers responded with tear gas. More than 60 people were injured.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The strike followed a mass demonstration in Mexico City on Sunday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption That march attracted tens of thousands but was marred by clashes between the police and protesters

The problem of violence against women in Mexico is getting worse and the government is being accused of inaction.

President López Obrador was criticised in February for suggesting that media were "manipulating" the problem. He later said his government was attentive to the issue.

