Officials in the school where the shooting took place

A young student has opened fire in a school in northern Mexico, killing a teacher and injuring at least four other people before shooting himself dead, police say.

The incident happened at a private school in the city of Torreón in Coahuila state. Local media say the student was about 11 years old.

It was not immediately clear how he got the gun or what his motives were.

Though murders are on the rise in Mexico, school shootings are rare.