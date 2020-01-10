Mexico school shooting: Boy kills teacher and himself in Torreón
- 10 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A young student has opened fire in a school in northern Mexico, killing a teacher and injuring at least four other people before shooting himself dead, police say.
The incident happened at a private school in the city of Torreón in Coahuila state. Local media say the student was about 11 years old.
It was not immediately clear how he got the gun or what his motives were.
Though murders are on the rise in Mexico, school shootings are rare.