In pictures: Mythical creatures appear in Medellín
Fantasy creatures took over the Colombian city of Medellín on Sunday with 800 artists taking part in the annual Parade of Myths and Legends.
The parade is in its 45th year. It started in 1974 as a family event and to bring the country's myths and legends to life.
The event's artistic director said that in 2019 the emphasis was less on Colombian myths but on legends from across the world.
As a result, Mexican "catrinas", elegant skeletons made famous by cartoonist José Guadalupe Posada more than a 100 years ago, featured heavily in the parade.
A malicious genie was the subject chosen by one artists' co-operative.
Apart from genies, there were also artists dressed up as the man-eating trees of lore.
And a character known as El Sombrerón, a kind of bogeyman with a diabolical face who also has a large hat.
This artist dressed as La Llorona, the Weeping Woman of legend.
But there were also more light-hearted costumes and themes such as this giant ostrich and rider.
All pictures subject to copyright.